First Night Alexandria & 2017 in one word

ALEXANDRIA, VA (WUSA9) - On New Year’s Eve, one of the busiest places to be in the DC-area is in Old Town for First Night Alexandria!

Only this year, organizers told WUSA 9 it's so cold they’re not expecting as many people.

Plenty still braved the cold to ring-in the New Year!

How do you keep warm?

Dancing of course!

On First Night Alexandria, dozens of businesses up, down and around King St. turned their shops into mini concert venues.

They had live bands play everything from Scottish music to Rock & Roll.

The event will also have midnight fireworks over the Potomac!

Instead of New Year Resolutions, WUSA 9 asked First Night Alexandria goers to sum –up 2017 in one word.

We got some funny … and some very real answers.

Wishing everyone a safe & prosperous New Year from our Channel 9 family to yours!

