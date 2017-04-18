BROOKEVILLE, MD (WUSA9) - A large fire destroyed a shed at a group home in Montgomery County.

Fire crews responded to the 19700 block of Zion Rd. in Brookeville, Md. Tuesday evening.

Firefighters were able to knock down the fire before it spread to the main building at the Our House group home. All of the residents managed to exit safety out of the main building. No one was hurt.

Zion Rd, Brookeville, storage shed, near residence (group home) & fuel tanks (diesel & propane), >2500' hose lay & tankers operation pic.twitter.com/2a8zuENOLY — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) April 19, 2017

Traffic backed up between Brookeville Road and Route 108 as a result of the fire. Zion Road was later closed at Route 108 Olney-Laytonsville Road due to fire department activity.

