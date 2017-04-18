WUSA
Close

Fire destroys shed at Montgomery Co. group home

Jasmine Brockett , WUSA 9:04 PM. EDT April 18, 2017

BROOKEVILLE, MD (WUSA9) - A large fire destroyed a shed at a group home in Montgomery County.

Fire crews responded to the 19700 block of Zion Rd. in Brookeville, Md. Tuesday evening.

Firefighters were able to knock down the fire before it spread to the main building at the Our House group home. All of the residents managed to exit safety out of the main building. No one was hurt.

Traffic backed up between Brookeville Road and Route 108 as a result of the fire. Zion Road was later closed at Route 108 Olney-Laytonsville Road due to fire department activity.

© 2017 WUSA-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories