Fight begins over bill letting gun owners carry across state lines

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - There's a battle brewing in D.C. over gun control.

Inside St. Mark’s Episcopal Church Sunday is where Lucia McBath spoke about her son, Jordan Davis.

"I have to be about the business of doing the same thing that I was teaching my son to do and be. I was raising to care about others,” McBath explained.

That ended in November 2012 when a man named Michael Dunn shot and killed Davis over an argument about loud music.

Her story is a little different from what she rallied against Sunday. Still, the pro-gun control advocate impassioned the crowd of D.C.-area moms and dads at the Everytown for Gun Safety meeting.

They're gearing up for the fight against H.R. 38, a bill introduced in January that would allow lawful firearm carriers from any state to carry a concealed firearm in any other state.

"It's such a danger with, you know, conceal carry reciprocity because some of the states that have weaker gun laws, people will be allowed to come from those states into other states that have stronger gun laws and especially for the severely mentally ill or domestic abusers," McBath said.

They're also fighting outside legislators who introduced two similar bills that, among other things, could eliminate D.C.'s ban on assault weapons and prohibit the District from passing gun laws in the future.

D.C. Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton called it ironic that one of the lawmakers who introduced the bill is also a Freedom Caucus member whose mantra is "local control over local affairs."

The NRA and a Congressional Report note while gun ownership has risen to an all-time high, the nation's total violent crime rate has fallen to a 40-year-low.

However, according to some reports, D.C. is still considered to be one of the murder capitals of the U.S.

Numbers spiked in 2015 to 162 homicides. The number slightly dropped last year to 135 homicides. Both are still less than the 301 homicides recorded in 1997.

Locally, legislation to undo D.C.'s strict gun laws was also introduced in 2015.

Nationally, Congress has not passed any of the more than 100 gun control proposals reportedly introduced since 2011.

