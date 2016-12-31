Woman found dead in Suitland

Woman found dead outside the Hickory Hill apartments in Suitland. (Photo: Stephanie Gailhard)

SUITLAND, MD (WUSA9) - A woman was found dead outside an apartment complex in Sutiland Saturday morning, according to the Prince George's County Police Department.

Police were called for a welfare check in the 3500 block of Silver Park Drive around 5:10 a.m. when officers found a woman suffering from trauma to the body outside the Hickory Hill apartments. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

No further information has been released at this time.

