Federal workers fear hiring freeze impact

Lots of federal workers from across the D.C. area are reacting with alarm to the Trump Administration's freeze on hiring and a massive overhaul of the federal workforce.



On Capitol Hill, Virginia's senators sharply questioned the nominee to head the Office of Management and Budget about the president labeling federal workers "corrupt" and "beholden to special interests."



Even a local Republican congresswoman is slamming the freeze.



There are hundreds of thousands of federal workers in the DMV.

President Trump's executive order freezes new hires outside the military, security and public safety for the next 90 days until the administration can develop a plan to shrink the workforce through attrition. But critics said this kind of across the board freeze is a mistake.

"I don't know the details yet, but I don't feel good about it, that's for sure," said Kate Fleming, who works in exhibits at the Smithsonian's Hirshorn Museum and was among the few federal workers willing to talk publicly. "We have a new exhibit opening soon, and we're very busy right now, feeling the pinch." And if the museum couldn't replace someone who left? "We would be in trouble."

The details of the freeze are still a little murky, but even some Republicans are concerned.

"... the federal budget cannot be balanced on the backs of our federal workforce," said Virginia Republican Rep. Barbara Comstock in a statement.

"Why is the Administration pitching the false view that federal workers are corrupt and beholden to special interests?" Democratic Sen. Tim Kaine, of Virginia, asked Rep. Mick Mulvaney, President Trump's pick to head the Office of Management and Budget during a confirmation hearing.

"There are federal workers who don't live up to our expectations," Mulvaney said.

"But we should paint with a broad brush?" Kaine shot back.

"Anytime you paint with a broad brush, you're likely to paint outside the lines," responded Mulvaney.

Sen. Mark Warner, a Democrat in Virginia, told the OMB nominee that the size of the federal workforce compared to the population has actually been shrinking dramatically for decades -- that as a percentage, it's actually smaller now than during the Reagan years. He also said 1/3 of the current workers will be eligible to retire in the next two years.

A 1982 General Accounting Office report found hiring freezes in the Carter and Reagan Administrations cost more than they saved, and that they were "NOT" an effective way to control federal employment.

