Fear after President Trump's executive order

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Dozens of Immigrants and community supporters raised signs while chanting and cheering.

The rally was organized by the group, Many Languages One Voice, and came right after President Trump announced his Executive Order, which includes beefing-up ICE and cracking down on sanctuary cities.



Terrified, is how some of the undocumented immigrants living in Maryland described their emotions post-executive order, but they also vowed to not hide. This includes 22-year-old Melvin Rivas who told WUSA9 in Spanish, he’s “afraid they’re going to separate me from my kids.”



Rivas says his wife is a U.S. citizen and so are his two young children but Rivas, from El Salvador, is not.



Neither is Patrick Kanleefact, who said he’s been trying to attain U.S. citizenship since the 1990s. Kanleefact says he earned his engineering degree while in Canada. He’s originally from Cameroon and came to the U.S. on a work visa.



“I live over here. I work. When I working I contributed to the society. I never committed any crime,” said Kanleefact, frustrated he can’t work as an engineer with is undocumented status. He also says he can’t go back to the dictatorship in Cameroon. He claims his family was a target there.



CASA is well-known area non-profit that fights for immigrant rights. Their members told WUSA9 they’ve spent some of the day trying to quell fears.



“There are many communities here in Prince George’s County, Montgomery County and Baltimore County and DC and others who are saying clearly that it is safe to bring kids to school, it is safe to bring kids to the hospital, that they are not going to cooperate with ICE and I think that that’s what’s still going to be happening,” said Alma Acouverthie, CASA’s Senior Director of Community Organizing.



Acouverthie says their organization promises to fight for immigration reform, something Acouverthie says country came close to with DAPA. The future of DACA is another concern for immigrant activists.



The group, MLOV, provided the following statement to their rally Wednesday:



Despite the launch of Mayor Bowser’s Immigrant Legal Services Grant Program committing $500,000 in city resources to conduct “know your rights” workshops and immigration legal services, there is much more that the Mayor must do to keep DC a Sanctuary City. DC’s immigrant residents call on Mayor Bowser and Councilmembers to take these concrete, proactive steps to guarantee the safety of all District residents:

Decline all warrantless detainer and notification requests issued by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE); close all loopholes to ensure that city resources are not being used to advance any deportations and no information about District residents is being shared with ICE;

Commit to using local District funds to make up for any federal money withdrawn from the city, following the recommendations made by the Fair Budget Coalition;

Immediately pass and fully fund the Language Access for Education Amendment Act of 2015 so that all limited and non-English proficient District residents can access District resources, such as medical, housing, worker protections, and education services, in their language;

Have one standard DC identification card and driver's license for all;

Put an end to unchecked violence committed by the Metropolitan Police Department, Metro Transit Police Department, and special police forces against Black and Brown D.C. residents. Black and Brown immigrants in the District are targeted both by ICE and by our own police forces;

Refuse the use of DC government information to build a Muslim registry or specialized surveillance of DC's Muslim communities;

Follow the leadership and guidance of community-led and community-comprised organizations such as Many Languages One Voice (MLOV) that will be affected by the new administration’s policies and priorities when determining what solutions to propose.

