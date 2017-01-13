FBI top official reassures local Muslim community

FALLS CHURCH, VA (WUSA9) - A week before Donald Trump's inauguration, a top FBI official paid a visit to Falls Church mosque Dar al Hijra to reassure the Muslim community that stopping hate crimes is one of the agency's biggest concerns.

Over the past year, this country has seen a 6% increase in hate crimes, including a 67% increase in hate crimes against Muslims, according to the Virginia Attorney General's office.

Longtime Dar al Hijra Imam Johari Abdul-Malik embraced Paul Abbate, head of the FBI's Washington field office, who, this week, was appointed executive FBI Assistant Director for Criminal Investigations Worldwide.

"The essence of why we're here is to keep you safe," Abbate told the congregates as they gathered on the prayer rugs.

Joined by his team and Fairfax County Police Chief Ed Roessler, Abbate spoke to about a thousand people at one of three prayer services.

Speaking to WUSA9 afterward, he said the FBI is committed to stopping hate crimes and that people coming forward to report suspicious activity is key.

"We want them to come forward. We want to engage with them. So that if there's anything we can do to prevent acts of violence of harm coming to people or communications, that's what we're all about," said Abbate.

Abbatealso told the worshippers that the FBI is hiring and looking to diversify its ranks to better reflect the communities it serves.

His presence and words eased the fears of many.



Sarah Moustafa said she has been concerned, given the political climate this past year.

"Now, I feel like this kind of support there is a plus side, even though there is so much negativity, people are coming out showing us there are good people," she said.

"We're so happy, we have support and help from official in Washington," said Hesham Hassan.

"This is our country. It's a great thing. Big support for Muslims, actually."

Abbate said his team has had an on-going relationship with the mosque. Whose leaders asked him to come deliver this message today.

"For people to see in the flesh, to press the flesh, to look in someone's the eye and get a sense of the veracity of what they're saying, it makes a tremendous a difference," said Imam Johari.

On Friday, Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring proposed legislation that would empower the Virginia Attorney General to investigate and prosecute Hate Crimes.

Currently, the U.S. Department of Justice handles hate crimes.

Herrring stated that if they step back an inch from that responsibility, he wants to ensure Virginian's rights are protected.

The Virginia Attorney also proposed legislation to update the definition of a hate crime to include disability, gender, gender identity, and sexual orientation.

