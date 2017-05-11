FBI raids Maryland Republican political consultant's office

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) seal is seen on the lectern following a press conference announcing the FBI's 499th and 500th additions to the "Ten Most Wanted Fugitives" list on June 17, 2013 at the Newseum in Washington, DC. (Photo: MANDEL NGAN, 2013 AFP)

ANNAPOLIS, MD (AP) - The FBI has raided the office of a Republican consulting firm in Maryland in connection with an investigation into the 2013 Virginia governor's race.

The FBI confirmed Thursday it served a search warrant in Annapolis, Maryland, but declined to elaborate. Kelley Rogers, president of Strategic Campaign Group, told reporters the investigation relates to work the consultant did for former Virginia Attorney General Ken Cuccinelli, the GOP's 2013 gubernatorial candidate.

Rogers told reporters that his firm settled a lawsuit brought by the Cuccinelli campaign after he lost the governor's race to Terry McAuliffe. Roger says the investigation appears to have stemmed from allegations in that lawsuit.

Cuccinelli told The Associated Press he has not been interviewed by law enforcement officials. He says he's curious to see where the investigation leads.

