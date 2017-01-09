FBI prepares to protect inauguration

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - The FBI today showed off part of the massive security apparatus it will deploy to keep Donald Trump's inauguration safe.



While the Secret Service is the lead agency, the FBI will be in charge of intelligence collection and counter terrorism.

The FBI Washington Field Office had a kind of show and tell on some of it's equipment and tactics for two reasons. The first was to deter anyone who might be plotting an attack. The second was a reminder to people to keep an eye out for anything suspicious.

FBI assets include a Hazardous Materials Response Team, Crisis Negotiators, a SWAT team and bomb technicians.

The costs of security alone are expected to run to $100 million.