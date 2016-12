Police lights at night (generic image) (Photo: Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - A fatal stabbing was reported overnight in Southeast, D.C.

Police say it happened in the 4600 block of Benning Road SE around 1 a.m. Saturday.

The location of the stabbing appears to be a residential area near Fletcher-Johnson Recreation Center.

The victim has been identified as Antoinios Deangelo Butler.

No further information has been released at this time.