Fatal crash after police chase in NE DC

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - There was a fatal accident after a police chase in Northeast, D.C. on Friday night.
The crash happened in the 4200 block of East Capitol Street NE.
Police say one person died in this crash and was started with police chasing a stolen car. A juvenile has been taken into custody.
Police say all of this may stem from a carjacking incident earlier this week.
Fatal crash after police chase at 4200 blk of East Capitol st. @wusa9 pic.twitter.com/vOFOwoZach— Will Cockey (@willcockey) December 24, 2016
