Fans still hopeful for next year after Terps NCAA loss

ORLANDO (WUSA9) - It was a tough loss on Thursday night for Maryland Terrapins men’s basketball.

They leave Orlando in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. They lost to Xavier 76 to 65.



There were still high spirits at the Amway Center Thursday night.

It’s been a hopeful mood throughout this trip. That’s what the Terps rode on the way in here and what fans are holding on to on the way out.



Among the long faces leaving the Amway Center, two were still smiling.



Robin and Mignon and were born and raised in College Park. They’re sisters.

For the last 25 years, they’ve been going to Terps tournaments together.



"When I heard Maryland was in the first round and playing in Orlando I called her up right away. I said we gotta go," said Mignon.



“No matter what we cheer them on and have a great time. Andd happy to be in sunny Orlando," said Robin.



Ultimately, the Florida sun did not shine in the Terps. A March Madness run cut short in the first round.

"We've been disappointed before we've been excited before too. Maryland's got a great history and a great past," said Mignon. "They're always next year right?"



A tough tournament loss. But this tradition will be there for the next time.



"Because we still fear the turtle and turtles have inner strength," said Robin. "They keep digging deep and they'll come back strong again."



WUSA9's Pete Muntean talked to a lot of Terps fans.

There was one universal theme: They hope star Melo Trimble comes back next year.

They also see a lot of talent in the freshmen coming up through the ranks.

