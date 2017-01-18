Family searches for answers after 3-year-old chokes at daycare

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - More than 24-hours later, a hurting family said they still haven’t gotten the answers they want and need after a toddler died Tuesday after allegedly choking on a meatball.



The victim has been identified as 3-year-old Sterling Moore Jr.

RELATED: 3-year-old dies at Dept. of Labor daycare



“They give their condolences. Their condolences is not good enough because it’s not going to bring my grandson back. It’s not going to bring him back. We have to deal with that. We have to bury him, they don’t. I need answers, we don’t have no answers,” said the toddler’s grandmother, Cheryl McCarthy.



McCarthy said they haven’t been able to speak to her grandson’s teachers and believe a sub or part-time teacher was working that day. Police say it happened at around 2 p.m. at the Esther Peterson Child Development Center, a daycare inside the Department of Labor building. McCarthy said her daughter works there and was just a few floors above.



The devastated grandmother said the daycare called and left a message for Sterling’s mom. No one went upstairs to find her daughter after her grandson started choking.



A spokesperson at the childcare facility would not answer any specific questions on Monday and referred to a statement issued on Tuesday.



The following statement was released:



“We are shocked and deeply saddened as we grieve the sudden death of one of our children today. While eating lunch, the child showed difficulty breathing. Our trained staff responded immediately to call 911 and perform the Heimlich Maneuver and CPR. The child was transported to Children’s Hospital by paramedics and passed away. We are devastated by this tragedy, and our hearts and condolences go out to the family during this unimaginable time of grief. We do not know the cause of death at this time, but are fully cooperating with authorities following this tragic loss.”



McCarthy said they do not know for sure whether it was a meatball Sterling choked-on. They are waiting for the autopsy to be completed. McCarthy also said all other questions of how long he was choking for, whose care he was under and how long before 911 was called have yet to be answered.



“Three-years-old. He’s an angel. He didn’t bother nobody, he didn’t deserve that,” she said.



The family is now trying to make funeral arrangements.

(© 2017 WUSA)