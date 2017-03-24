Family of 7 displaced by Woodbridge house fire

WOODBRIDGE, VA. (WUSA9) - A family of seven has been displaced after a fire broke out at their Woodbridge home early Friday morning, Prince William County Fire said.

The fire happened around 2:36 a.m. in the 11200 block of Ramrod Rd. in Woodbridge, officials said.

When crews got there heavy fire was coming from the home. The children, adults and grandparents were all able to get out of the home on their own through the second story window and onto the roof of the front porch.Two adults were transported to the burn unit and three children were transported for smoke inhalation. The two grandparents did not need treatment.

Officials said the fire was caused by improper discarded smoking materials which started the blaze outside of the home.

The family's dog has been reported as missing.

