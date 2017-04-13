ALEXANDRIA, VA (WUSA9) - It was unexpected. Her grief left me in tears.

“My son is gone, my son is gone,” she wailed throwing her arms up in the air. “I am planning a funeral for my son. Who will bury me? Who will bury me?”

Twenty-year-old Sam Kwarteng grew up in Alexandria. The eldest of three children, the only son.

He was about to graduate Virginia Commonwealth University in a degree in electrical engineering. Richmond Police said he got into an argument with 20-year-old Emmanuel Jordon outside his home in the 1200 block of West Moore Drive, just a few miles from campus.

Police said the fight ended in gunfire. Kwarteng was found suffering from a gunshot wound on the home’s front porch.

“I talked to him just about five hours before,” recalled his cousin Derrick Adjei who also attended VCU. “He told me he was going to study so when I saw the alert of a shooting on West Moore I didn’t think anything of it; little did I know it was someone I care about.”

He had just celebrated cousin's wedding 2 weeks ago. Now 20 y/o @VCU senior Sam Kwarteng killed @wusa9 #ripsamk pic.twitter.com/mtJ1h0Nk7c — Delia Gonçalves (@deliangoncalves) April 13, 2017

He considered Sam a brother and is still wearing the watch Sam let him borrow.

“He found himself in a situation he shouldn’t have been in and bad people did bad things to him. I just wish I could’ve done something, that I regret, I wish I couldn’t done something or have told him not to have been there. But I am going do my best to succeed so I can live my life for him,” said Adjei.

Adjei doesn’t believe his cousin knew the suspect who police said lived at that residence. He is charged with involuntary manslaughter but police said detectives are still working the case so the charges could be upgraded.

