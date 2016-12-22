Families send Santa letters from DC post office

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Three-year-old Bennet is already learning about the real meaning of Christmas.

“Start them early and show them that if you can help people, help people. Especially if it makes their Christmas and family time special,” said dad Mike Gula who brought Bennet and his 1.5 year old sister Collins.

The Gula family and so many others are giving this holiday season at the Brentwood Post Office in Northeast, D.C.

Volunteers are reading letters from strangers looking for a holiday miracle.

“I may not know them or see them but hopefully this fulfills their Christmas,” Loretta Wilson said.

“Every child deserves a little magic at Christmas and we grew up very blessed and fortunate, so it seemed like the right thing to do,” added Kimberly Robinson.

“It reminded me of my childhood and how we struggled,” said Jessica Montgomery.

“I didn’t know to write a letter to Santa but that’s why I’m here," said Courtney Robinson. “This touches my heart because I want to see these children and their families open something on Christmas day.”

Almost 200 letters were mailed to Santa at the Brentwood post office and thanks to you the gifts are pouring in.

There’s less than 50 letters to go from families and children who need just a little Christmas magic under their tree from unexpected elves who say their greatest gift is giving.

Postal workers say you have until Friday, Dec. 23rd to play Santa for a need family.

All gifts must be delivered to the Brentwood Post Office by close of business Friday. This year the U.S Postal service celebrates 104 years of Operation Santa.