Va. teen shares sexual abuse story to help other victims

FALLS CHURCH, VA (WUSA9) - A new effort to stop child sex abuse and empower victims is coming from a local high school student who was abused herself.

Our policy at WUSA9 is to not identify victims of sexual abuse, especially children. But in this case, we are making an exception because both the teenager and her parents think it will make a difference.

In the summer of 2011, three girls ages 9 and 10 were molested by one of their best friend's fathers. It happened while they were in their sleeping bags in the middle of the night.

Those girls first told their stories in a tiny court room in the City of Falls Church.

Now, they are teenagers and one of them is sharing her story on camera to bring awareness and change.

"When I was 9 and I was attacked, I had no idea what had happened," said Caitlyn Knittig, now 15. She said if she had known about sexual abuse when she was molested by Michael Gardner, things might've been different.

RELATED: Michael Gardner pleads guilty, child victims speak out

"I would've been able to stop it. I would've just got up and run away, or I would've run to the phone and called my parents or called police," she said.

Caitlyn, her parents, and other supporters started the organization and website called We Support the Girls to advocate for the prevention of child sexual abuse. Telling her story has been the first step.

"In the early years of when I was attacked I wanted to stay away. I didn't want people to know. Now, getting my story out there, and people seeing me and learning what has happened is something that makes me a stronger person," said Caitlyn.

She and the organization are advocating for a new law requiring age-appropriate education of sex abuse.

"Just telling a kid my body is my body and if somebody touches you and it feels wrong, it is wrong. And I want others to be empowered by that. It will save people," she said.

Caitlyn said telling her story is like therapy for her because she knows she's helping others.

When Gardner pleaded guilty a year and a half ago, it was during a trial involving the abuse of his niece when she was 12 years old. She kept silent about that abuse until she was 17 years old.

RELATED: Hearing the call at center of Gardner case

Gardner is serving a 20-year sentence for the sexual abuse of four girls.

We Support the Girls is holding a panel discussion Saturday, Feb. 11 from 2 to 4 p.m. at Washington-Lee High School. WUSA9’s Peggy Fox is moderating the event.

(© 2017 WUSA)