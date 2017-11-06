MISSING: 27-year-old mom, 3-year-old daughter from Falls Church, Va.

Gail Ferro and Maya Ferro (Photo: Faifax Co. police)

FALLS CHURCH, VA (WUSA9) - Police need help locating a missing 27-year-old mother and her 3-year-old daughter from Falls Church, Va.

Gail Ferro and her daughter, Maya Ferro, were last seen Monday at 6:30 p.m. at their home in the 2900 block of Strathmeade Street.

Maya is described by police as having blonde hair, brown eyes and weighs 30 to 40 pounds. Her mother is 5’4”, 115 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

Police believe they left in a blue 2012 Toyota Highlander with Virginia plates VJG-2156.

If you have any information on where Gail and Maya Ferro may be, or have seen the vehicle described, please call 9-1-1.

