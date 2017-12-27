Man wearing 'Trust Me' shirt arrested in Va.

FALLS CHURCH, VA (WUSA9) - A man wearing a ‘Trust Me’ t-shirt in his booking photo is suspected of stealing a car and forging checks.

Fairfax County Police said the victim was warming up their car on Dec. 23, but left it unlocked. When they came back, the car was gone. This happened in the 7500 block of Parkwood Court in Falls Church at about 6:30 a.m.

Police believe Wilmer Lara Garcia, 23, and Orlen Nunez, 24, got into the car and took off. Officers said they spotted the vehicle a short time later and pulled them over.

Officers also found altered and forged checks inside the car.

Garcia, who’s wearing the ‘Trust Me’ shirt, has been charged with auto theft and two counts of forgery. Nunez, is facing a count of auto theft.

