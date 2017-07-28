Fairfax superintendent sets date for J.E.B. Stuart name change

FALLS CHURCH, VA (WUSA9) - Fairfax County Superintendent Scott Brabrand is moving quickly with the timeline to change the J.E.B. Stuart High School name, and he's reaching out the community.

In a letter to the community, Brabrand invited residents to an open meeting on Saturday, September 9, at 10 a.m., at J.E.B Stuart High School, to gather names for consideration and hold discussions.

He referenced Regulation 8170, which outlines the procedure which mandates voting for the school name be limited participants residing in the school’s area of attendance.

He said a weighted point system will be used to determine the top three choices. He said voting will take place on Saturday, September 16, at J.E.B Stuart High School and will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

It'll be up to the Division Superintendent to come up with a a recommendation consisting of one or more of the most popular choices according to community input. The school board will then make the final decision.

On Thursday, July 27, the FCPS School Board voted to change the name. Board members and community members were split in a contentious fight over whether to change the name of keep it.

Brabrand, having recently been appointed, is trying to mend fences.

"It is clear that this issue has impacted our community and it is my hope that we can work together to find common ground and embrace the diversity of our friends and neighbors to strengthen our bond around what we all hold true – that every student succeed and that we provide them the support necessary to be successful," he said in his letter.

