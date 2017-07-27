Fairfax Co. school board votes to change name of J.E.B Stuart HS

FALLS CHURCH, VA (WUSA9) - The Fairfax County school board voted to changed the name of J.E.B. Stuart High School after hours of discussion on Thursday night.

The vote to change the name was 7 to 2 with two other board members abstaining and not voting. The name change is supposed to be made by the 2019 school year. The new name of the high school has been not been decided at this time.

The people in support to keep the school's name are threatening to file a lawsuit, claiming the school board did not follow their own rules and regulations.

WUSA9's Peggy Fox reported that five of the 11 board members supported the push to delay the vote. The motion to delay the vote failed and the discussion to change the school's name resumed.

Efforts to rename the school has been dividing students, parents, and school board members throughout Fairfax County.

J.E.B. is short for James Ewell Brown Stuart. He was a Confederate general known as a bold cavalry commander who led multiple battles, many in Virginia. American-made Stuart Tanks are named after him because of his military prowess and deceptive techniques on Munson Hill, which is a mile from the high school in Falls Church that’s named after him.

Some students say keeping his name is about preserving history.

Others said public schools should not be named after confederate leaders.

