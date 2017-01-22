Driver shoots at police car in Falls Church

FALLS CHURCH, Va. (WUSA9) -- Police in Fairfax County are searching for the person who shot at a patrol car early Monday morning in Great Falls.
The incident happened when an officer tried to make a traffic stop on Georgetown Pike near Walker Road.
Police told WUSA9 a passenger ran away and the driver pulled off, but then turned back around and fired at the officer's cruiser. The officer was not hit.
The vehicle is being described as a late 90s or early 2000s 4-door sedan, possibly a Toyota or Mazda.
Anyone with information please call 703-691-2131.
© 2017 WUSA
