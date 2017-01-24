Beloved radio guest with disabilities passes away

FALLS CHUCH, VA (WUSA9) - A popular local man who broke barriers for the disabled community has died.

Tom Gavin, 58, was a regular on WJFK's Don and Mike Show for years and also had his own show on a Fairfax local access channel.

Gavin liked to be on stage and lived to be around people, especially when something was happening, like church, high school sports, or music festivals. He knew so many people, including VIPs. He was like a rock star to his friends and family. He loved meeting people and being part of the community. Cousins say he had an innate ability to be where the action was.

And Gavin would remember your name and your cell phone number, if he could swindle it out of you.

After he died Sunday, family members planned to alert friends in his address book, but none were listed. Tom had a photographic memory. He memorized names and numbers of all of his 16 cousins, 25 nephews and nieces, and countless friends.

Regularly, Tom would call friends and family, keeping them informed on important events or news.

He checked in with cousin Mary Gavin at least once a day. And he was by her side when she was sworn in as the Falls Church Police Chief.

"It was all about faith and family and friends with him, you know. We're all better people for Tommy," said Chief Gavin.

Tom Gavin had intellectual disabilities.

"An intellectual disability allowed him to have no inhibitions and to love unconditionally," said Chief Gavin.

"He had a true love for people. And so even if he frustrated you, you know it was coming out of a place of love," said Nancy Mercer, who was the director of ARC, an advocacy organization for people with disabilities.

"When we were trying to get rid of the ‘R’ word, we would have people say, 'well, what do you call them? What do you call them?' And I'd say, 'Well, you call them by their name. Right? And that was Tom. Tom taught us that more than anything. So, I guess that's his legacy. Tom taught us to see people for who they are. The good, the bad, and the ugly," said Mercer.

Chris Hager, another cousin, often spent time with Tom at the Knights of Columbus in Arlington. Tom was there having a great time with friends on Saturday, the day before he died.

"Everybody dies, but not everybody knew how to live. Tom knew how to live," said Chris, getting emotional.

While Tom Gavin did have increasing health problems, his death was unexpected.

He lived by himself and fell in the middle of the night. He went to Virginia Hospital Center, and he died peacefully with family by his side. The cause of death is unknown at this time.

