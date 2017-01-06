Woman killed in Fairfax Co. shooting

FAIRFAX, VA. (WUSA9) - A woman is dead and a man is critically injured following a shooting in Fairfax County Friday afternoon.
Police responded to the scene of the shooting in the 9200 block of Okla Drive in Fairfax just before 4 p.m.
According to police, a woman was killed and a man was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Fairfax County police believe this was a domestic-related issue and there is no threat to public safety.
Crime scene techs & detectives continuing their work in 9200 blk of Okla Dr following an apparent domestic-related shooting. pic.twitter.com/mhGXGYq58L— Julie Parker (@FCPDJulie) January 6, 2017
