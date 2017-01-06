WUSA
Woman killed in Fairfax Co. shooting

WUSA 5:19 PM. EST January 06, 2017

FAIRFAX, VA. (WUSA9) - A woman is dead and a man is critically injured following a shooting in Fairfax County Friday afternoon. 

Police responded to the scene of the shooting in the 9200 block of Okla Drive in Fairfax just before 4 p.m.

According to police, a woman was killed and a man was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. 

Fairfax County police believe this was a domestic-related issue and there is no threat to public safety.


