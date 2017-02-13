West Potomac HS principal on leave

ALEXANDRIA, VA (WUSA9) - Two top administrators at Fairfax County's West Potomac High School are on administrative leave.

Principal Alex Case was put on administrator leave sometime last week and Assistant Principal Michelle Lyttle is also on administrative leave, according to FCPS officials.

Rumors have been flying online about the reason behind their absences, but the school system said it cannot provide any details because it's a personnel matter.

Mr. Case seemed to be a popular, well-liked principal with a positive, upbeat style. Students said he called West Potomac “The World's Greatest High School.” He initiated Hi-Five Friday's and Motivational Mondays, showing inspirational videos every morning. But now, he's out on leave and students are wondering why.

"He's a great guy. I've heard nothing but good things. I've experienced nothing but good things,” said senior Sam Grice. “Eventually something will get put out. Of course, people will believe what they want to believe. I think, stick with the positives."

"He's a great principal. Probably the best I've had in all my years in grade school,” said sophomore Gracie Perine. “I sent him several emails over the course of my two years here, and he's responded to me very quickly and it’s been very informative and it's been very good."

"Overall he cares about everybody, not just himself, you know? It's The World's Greatest High School. It’s kind of hard to see what happened to him. I do hope he comes back. Everyone deserves a second chance," said Ulise Barias.

At 3:30 p.m. Monday, FCPS officials sent West Potomac High School parents an email saying Mr. Case was out on leave and outlined the administrators who would be filling in for him.

WUSA9 reached out to several staff members at West Potomac and none of them would comment.

