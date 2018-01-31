Water main break causes closures on Lee Hwy

FAIRFAX, VA. (WUSA9) - A water main break is causing road closures on Lee Hwy in Fairfax Wednesday morning, officials said.

Crews are working on fixing the 12 inch water main break located at Rt. 29 at Blake Lane. All lanes are currently closed in both directions due to the break. Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.

It is not clear at this time how many people are being impacted by the water main break.

© 2018 WUSA-TV