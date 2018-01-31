WUSA
Close

Water main break causes closures on Lee Hwy

WUSA 8:03 AM. EST January 31, 2018

FAIRFAX, VA. (WUSA9) - A water main break is causing road closures on Lee Hwy in Fairfax Wednesday morning, officials said. 

Crews are working on fixing the 12 inch water main break located at Rt. 29 at Blake Lane. All lanes are currently closed in both directions due to the break. Drivers are being asked to avoid the area. 

It is not clear at this time how many people are being impacted by the water main break. 

© 2018 WUSA-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories