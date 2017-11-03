FAIRFAX, VA. (WUSA) - A substitute teacher was found drunk and passed out at his desk at Robinson Secondary School, Fairfax County police said.

Konbeh Koroma, 24 is facing drunk in public charges after students found him passed out at his desk. Authorities said he was filling in for an art teacher who taught grades 10-12.

The students tried to wake the teacher up when they found him.

An investigation shows that Koroma was under the influence of alcohol. He was arrested.

