Teen to be tried as adult in gang-related murder of 15-year-old

FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA (WUSA9) - A 17-year-old Fairfax girl will be tried as an adult in the gang-related stabbing death of a Damaris Alexandra Reyes Rivas. She was just 15 years old.

A judge Thursday afternoon ordered Venus Romero Iraheta to face trial as an adult.

Iraheta is one of 10 suspects charged in the murder of Rivas. Police originally listed her as charged with abduction and gang participation. Investigators believe the MS-13 gang had something to do with the murder.

Rivas, who was from Gaithersburg, Md., was likely killed in January, police believe. Her body was found Springfield, Va. a month later.

Rivas and Iraheta were acquaintances. At one point, Iraheta went missing, too. WUSA9’s Stephanie Ramirez spoke with her the night she returned home.

"I was with friends," said Venus. "And the reason I left was because I was afraid about what happened to my ex-boyfriend.”

Iraheta said she had been afraid for her life. Her ex-boyfriend was murdered in December and Fairfax County Police were afraid she might end up dead, too.

We asked if Iraheta knew what happened to Rivas.

"I just heard about it… not really,” she said.

Fairfax County Police don’t believe her. Investigators think she played a gruesome role in the death of Rivas, but they haven’t said exactly what that is.

Iraheta is due in court May 25.

