Summer camp fair in Fairfax today

FAIRFAX, VA. (WUSA9) - It's never too early to start planning for summer camp.

Washington FAMILY magazine is holding a summer camp fair Saturday, January 27, at Fair Oaks Mall, featuring camps from D.C., Maryland, and Virginia.

The camp fair will run between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m., and will include a DJ, raffles and prizes, and giveaway bags.

The Fair Oaks Mall is located at 11750 Fair Oaks, Fairfax, VA.

