Power outages, schools delays due to strong winds

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WUSA9) -- Thousands are without power and Fairfax County public schools are on a delay due to strong winds Monday morning, officials said.

Fairfax County Public Schools will open on a two-hour delay due to power outages, officials said early Monday morning.

PEPCO reported 1023 power outages, Dominion VA Power reported a total of 11899 without power in Northern Virginia and BGE said a total of 2355 people were without power.

Previous numbers showed close to 20,000 people without power.

Power outages were caused by strong winds that started late Sunday night and have continued into the morning.

