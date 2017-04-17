Police ID woman found dead inside Fairfax County jail

(Photo: Thinkstock)

FAIRFAX, VA. (WUSA9) - Police said a 49-year-old Silver Spring woman was found dead Sunday at the Fairax County Adult Detention Center.

Anna Carmela Dinenna, 49, was found unresponsive inside of her cell on Sunday around 9:10 a.m., Fairfax County police said. CPR was done and emergency medical personnel was called.

Authorities said there were no apparent signs of trauma and she was alone in the cell. Dinnena was put in jail on Wednesday, April 12.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is conducting an autopsy in order to determine the exact cause and manner of death.

An investigation is underway.

