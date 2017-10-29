FAIRFAX, VA. (WUSA9) - Virginia State Police are investigating a suicide attempt by a 12-year-old boy who jumped from an interstate overpass, killing the driver below.

RELATED: Police: 12-year-old boy jumps from overpass near Exit 62, kills driver below

Police identified the driver as 22-year-old Marisa Harris of Olney, Maryland. Harris was a graduate student at Marymount University who wanted to help kids combating depression.

Harris graduated summa cum laude from Towson before beginning her graduate program at Marymount University where she studied Mental Health Counseling.

Harris' mom called it "ironic" saying the 12-year-old boy who killed her is a kid she would've helped.

Mom sent this photo of 22yo Marisa Harris. Says Harris was in Marymount U's grad program & wanted to help kids like the 12yo involved @wusa9 pic.twitter.com/CNW7cO08Mv — Stephanie Ramirez (@RamirezReports) October 29, 2017

Just heartbreaking. I talked to mom, who was incredibly kind. Told me Marisa wanted to help kids like this 12yo. https://t.co/4ykXu92oiQ — Stephanie Ramirez (@RamirezReports) October 29, 2017

According to police, Harris was driving her 2005 Ford Escape, traveling east on I-66, when the boy jumped from the Cedar Lane overpass in Fairfax County, incapacitating her.

Harris' family said her boyfriend, who was in the passenger's seat, took control of the car and steered it off of the interstate.

Police responded to the accident at 4:18 p.m. Harris was pronounced dead at the scene. Her boyfriend was not injured.

Police transported the 12-year-old boy to Fairfax Inova Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The crash is still under investigation. There is no further information at this time.

© 2017 WUSA-TV