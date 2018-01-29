National Center for Missing & Exploited Children speaks out after teen's death

Jholie Moussa

ALEXANDRIA, VA. (WUSA9) - Questions are arising after 16-year-old Jholie Moussa was found dead less than a mile from her Alexandria home 14 days after she went missing.

Moussa's family continues to question why the teen was labeled a runaway by Fairfax County Police rather than a missing person and if that affected the response to her case.

WUSA9 spoke with Robert Lowery, of the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children, about the case, the police's response and what parents can do.

Lowery said he believes Jholie's case was handled correctly by authorities.

"We worked closely with Fairfax County on this case. They are a professional police department," Lowery said. "We even sent resources from the National Center to the command post to assist in the search and investigation."

Police said before the teen disappeared she was on social media Snapchatting with a man.

Lowery said her homicide is a reminder to all parents.

"Have an open dialogue with your child. If you are having issues in your home it never hurts to seek out third parties and counselors sometimes we can't do it alone. We live in a complex world now."

