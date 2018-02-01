WUSA
Memorial planned for Jholie Moussa

Friends and family are honoring Jholie Moussa.

Marcella Robertson, WUSA 9:03 AM. EST February 01, 2018

FAIRFAX, VA. (WUSA9) - Family and friends of Jholie Moussa plan to come together to honor the teen, Thursday evening. 

Fairfax County Police found Moussa's body in Woodlawn Park last Friday. Her family reported her missing two days before that. 

A memorial service will be held for Moussa at New Life Open Bible Church in Springfield, Thursday evening.  The service begins at 6 p.m. 

Meanwhile, investigators are trying to figure out exactly how Moussa was killed and who is responsible. The 16-year old was labeled as a runaway, only to be found dead less than a mile from her home. 

This week, police announced they had a person of interest in the case. Family members say that person is Moussa's ex-boyfriend. 

Investigators are still waiting on autopsy results. 

© 2018 WUSA-TV


