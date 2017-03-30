Jewelry missing after Muslim family's home ransacked

FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA. (WUSA9) - Police are looking for jewelry after burglars ransacked the home of a Muslim family left hate messages and ripped apart the family's Quran.

On March 27, a maintenance worker discovered Shoaib and Mahrukh’s ransacked apartment; drawers dumped out, furniture turned over, bed sheets ripped off and the mattress askew, clothes thrown on the floor.

Police are calling it a bias-related crime.

"All the jewelry is gone. TV, Apple TV, PS for computers, screens..." Mahrukh said.

Thursday, the Mount Vernon Police Department released photos of some of the family’s stolen jewelry.

The investigation is ongoing.

If you recognize these items or have any information about the incident, please contact Detective Davis at (703) 619-4303 or contact the Fairfax County Police at 703-691-2131 or Crime Solvers electronically by visiting http://www.fairfaxcrimesolvers.org or text-a-tip by texting “TIP187” plus your message to CRIMES(274637) or by calling 1-866-411-TIPS(8477).

