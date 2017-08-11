George Mason students develop game to protect U.S. embassies

FAIRFAX, VA (WUSA9) - George Mason University students are developing a game that could one day save the lives of Americans abroad.



Student and alumni members of the Virginia Serious Game Institute (VSGI) at George Mason are creating a virtual game that trains security agents as to how to deal with terrorist attacks at U.S. embassies that are located in high threat areas.



VSGI is working on the project with the help of the U.S. State Department. The team at George Mason has already received a $100,000 grant from the government to work on the game as well.

"The grant demonstrates that the State Department really does take it seriously," said faculty advisor Eric Piccione.



The game is referred to as "Project Viper." Its creators say it will one day include 37 virtual models of real world embassies for agents to train in. However, the game currently displays a setting that resembles a government training space in West Virginia.



Team members traveled to West Virginia several times to do research for the game.



"My favorite thing about this project is that we're recreating the actual environment of this facility," said programmer Josh Blow.



The project should be completed within the next two years.



