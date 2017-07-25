WUSA
Former Fairfax Co. police chief injured in crash, man charged

WUSA 9:18 PM. EDT July 25, 2017

FAIRFAX CO, VA (WUSA9) - A man has been charged after the Fairfax County police chief was injured in a car crash in Fairfax on Tuesday evening. 

Samir Mishra, 29, of Fairfax has been charged with failure to yield right away on a left turn.

Police say former Police Chief Dave Rohrer was traveling on West Ox Road around 5:45 p.m. when Mishra made a left turn onto Polo Drive right in front of him. 

Rohrer was released from the hospital after being treated from minor injuries. 

