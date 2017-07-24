(Photo: Jonathan Alcorn Getty Images)

FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA (WUSA9) - Fairfax firefighters quickly put out a Richmond Highway gas station fire Sunday before it could spread.

The fire began Sunday afternoon when the driver accidentally accelerated instead of braking when pulling up to a gas pump, according to Covering the Corridor.

The crash knocked over the pump and ignited a fire, according to the Fairfax County Fire and Rescue department. The fire broke out at a Shell gas station at the corner of Frye Road in the Woodlawn area around 6:30 p.m.

Video captured by someone nearby shows flames and black smoke rising up from the car and gas pump that looked to be knocked over.

One of the first responders, a firefighter, took on the blaze by himself and quickly put out the flames.

The driver of the car got out of the vehicle before firefighters arrived, according to Covering the Corridor. She was taken to a hospital for evaluation, and damage is estimated to be around $50,000.

