Fairfax County Police on the scene of an active barricade

FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA. (WUSA9) - Fairfax County police are on the scene of an active barricade scene on Ladybank Lane.

Police responded to the home around 4 a.m. today for a report of a man threatening to kill family members.

Police said the family members made it out safely without injuries, but the man then threatened to shoot responding officers.

Around 6 a.m., officers reported hearing what sounded like a gunshot fired in the home.

UPDATE: Barricade scene involving a man we believe to be armed in the 13200 block of Ladybank Ln is still active. Officers are asking individuals who live in the immediate area to remain inside their homes. Otherwise please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/PbqCezNDv0 — Fairfax County Police (@fairfaxpolice) January 28, 2018

Police are advising people to avoid the area.

This is a developing story.

UPDATE: Officers heard what sounded like at least one gunshot fired in the home on Ladybank Ln around 6am. We have had contact with the man since, but the barricade continues. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/TTMEXZRKgN — Fairfax County Police (@fairfaxpolice) January 28, 2018

