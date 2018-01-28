Fairfax County Police on the scene of an active barricade

WUSA
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA. (WUSA9) - Fairfax County police are on the scene of an active barricade scene on Ladybank Lane.

Police responded to the home around 4 a.m. today for a report of a man threatening to kill family members.

Police said the family members made it out safely without injuries, but the man then threatened to shoot responding officers.

Around 6 a.m., officers reported hearing what sounded like a gunshot fired in the home.

Police are advising people to avoid the area.

This is a developing story.

