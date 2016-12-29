Fairfax County Parkway SB shutdown after serious crash

FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA (WUSA9) - Fairfax County Parkway southbound at Terminal Road was shut down after a serious crash Thursday morning. One lane has since reopened around 9:45 a.m.
Three cars were involved in the accident, two of which crashed head on.
One patient was transported with life-threatening injuries.
This is a developing story and will be updated as information becomes available.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs