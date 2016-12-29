Fairfax County Parkway SB shutdown after serious crash

(Photo: Fairfax County Fire and Rescue)

FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA (WUSA9) - Fairfax County Parkway southbound at Terminal Road was shut down after a serious crash Thursday morning. One lane has since reopened around 9:45 a.m.

Three cars were involved in the accident, two of which crashed head on.

One patient was transported with life-threatening injuries.

This is a developing story and will be updated as information becomes available.

