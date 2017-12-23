Fairfax County experiencing rash of car break-ins

Fairfax County police are asking for the public’s help in identifying three people they believe to be responsible for numerous car break-ins over the last 12 hours.

Police said officers from the West Springfield District have responded to at least 17 calls since this morning.

Police said a car was stolen on Stanhope Place, and in two cases it appears the suspects may have entered homes to get keys to more vehicles.

Detectives said the stolen car is a black 2017 Ford Fusion with Virginia plates VUL-6720, with several stickers on the back and a cracked windshield on the driver’s side.

Police said residents should keep their vehicles locked when parked and keep all valuables out of sight.

Police are also encouraging residents to keep their garage door openers inside their homes instead of in their cars, and to lock the door in the garage that leads to the rest of the home.

Investigators are still responding to calls about the break-ins.

To file a police report, police ask that you call the non-emergency line at 703-691-2131.

Police also ask that you contact them if you come across this stolen car, or have any information about these suspects.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Solvers by visiting http://www.fairfaxcrimesolvers.org, or calling 1-866-411-TIPS.

Tips can also be sent in via text by texting “TIP187” plus the message to CRIMES (274637).

Text STOP to 274637 to cancel, or HELP to 274637 for help.

Anonymous tipsters are eligible for cash rewards of $100 to $1000 if their information leads to an arrest.

