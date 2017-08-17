Fairfax Co Fire & Rescue giving free back to school haircuts

(Fairfax County Police)

FAIRAX COUNTY, VA. (WUSA9) - Fairfax County Fire and Rescue is offering free back to school haircuts and hair styles next Wednesday.

Crews will be clipping hair August 23 form 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Gum Springs Community Center located at 8100 Fordson Road.

Children who are 9 and younger have to be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Additionally, a permission slip is needed and must be filled out and presented at the event in order to get a free haircut.

All hair must be washed beforehand.

