Fairfax Co Fire & Rescue giving free back to school haircuts

WUSA 11:57 AM. EDT August 17, 2017

FAIRAX COUNTY, VA. (WUSA9) - Fairfax County Fire and Rescue is offering free back to school haircuts and hair styles next Wednesday. 

Crews will be clipping hair August 23 form 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Gum Springs Community Center located at 8100 Fordson Road. 

Children who are 9 and younger have to be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Additionally, a permission slip is needed and must be filled out and presented at the event in order to get a free haircut. 

All hair must be washed beforehand. 

 

 

