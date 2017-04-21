Elderly man killed inside Fairfax senior center

Crime tape, stock image. (Photo: Luka Lajst, Thinkstock)

FAIRFAX, VA (WUSA9) - An elderly man was murdered in a Fairfax, Va. senior center, police said Friday.

Employees at the Little River Glen Senior Center found Cong Huu Nguyen, 85, dead in his apartment Thursday morning. Investigators with Fairfax County Police said there was trauma to his upper body.

On Friday, the medical examiner ruled Mr. Nguyen’s death a homicide.

Police are looking for information and tips from the public to help figure out who killed Mr. Nguyen.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective J.D. Long of the Homicide Section at 703-246-7800 or 703-246-7810, or Crime Solvers electronically by visiting www.fairfaxcrimesolvers.org or text-a-tip by texting “TIP187” plus your message to CRIMES(274637)** or by calling 1-866-411-TIPS(8477), or call Fairfax County Police at 703-691-2131.

