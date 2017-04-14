WUSA
Driver wanted in fatal Fairax hit-and-run crash

WUSA 11:17 AM. EDT April 14, 2017

FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA. (WUSA9) - A pedestrian is dead after being struck by a car on Route 50 at Fairfax County Pkwy Friday morning, Fairfax County police said. 

Route 50 is currently shut down in both directions, officials said. 

Police said they are looking a driver described as a young white male with sandy blonde hair. 

The striking car may be a blue or black Chevy or Mercedes-Benz sedan with blue and yellow license plates. The car may have front end damage. 

 

 

