Did Va. priest put his KKK history behind him?
More evidence that the College Park KKK leader turned Arlington priest failed to put his Confederate sympathies behind him, even after he changed his attire from white sheets to clerical robes. Years after becoming a priest, William Aitcheson was charged
WUSA 6:11 PM. EDT August 25, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
East High Coach let go before over forced splits
-
5 26 Blackout victims at Mexico resorts have little hope of justice
-
East HS coach on leave over forced splits
-
East High School cheerleaders pushed into the splits
-
Councilman Gray works to prevent spoiled food at DC Safeway stores
-
Harvey upgraded to a hurricane
-
Md. judges put redistricting dispute on hold
-
Cheerleader in forced splits video talks about why she came forward
-
East High School cheerleaders pushed into the splits
-
Kids in hospital after carbon monoxide exposure
More Stories
-
Hurricane Harvey strengthens to Category 4 stormAug 24, 2017, 11:09 a.m.
-
Driver distracted by his phone hits police car…Aug 25, 2017, 4:28 p.m.
-
Did priest with KKK past really put it behind him?Aug 25, 2017, 6:34 p.m.