Crews help deliver healthy baby inside Fairfax Co home

FRANCONIA, VA. (WUSA9) - A healthy baby girl was delivered early Tuesday morning inside of a Fairfax County home with the help of fire crews, officials said.
Units from Fire Station 5, Franconia went to help a woman in labor at her home around 3:48 a.m., Fairfax County Fire and Rescue said.
Technician Katherine Murray (Medic 5), with the help from Engine 5 helped deliver the baby girl.
The following people helped with the birth:
Medic 5
Technician Murray, Firefighter Najjar,
Engine 5
Captain II Barb
Technician Long
Lieutenant Bauserman
Firefighter Berry
Congratulations to the Hill family on their latest member.
© 2017 WUSA-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs