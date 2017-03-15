Crews help deliver healthy baby inside Fairfax Co home

(Photo: Hill Family)

FRANCONIA, VA. (WUSA9) - A healthy baby girl was delivered early Tuesday morning inside of a Fairfax County home with the help of fire crews, officials said.

Units from Fire Station 5, Franconia went to help a woman in labor at her home around 3:48 a.m., Fairfax County Fire and Rescue said.

Technician Katherine Murray (Medic 5), with the help from Engine 5 helped deliver the baby girl.

The following people helped with the birth:

Medic 5

Technician Murray, Firefighter Najjar,

Engine 5

Captain II Barb

Technician Long

Lieutenant Bauserman

Firefighter Berry

Congratulations to the Hill family on their latest member.

