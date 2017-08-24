WUSA
Confederate graves monument vandalized in Fairfax cemetery

August 24, 2017

FAIRFAX, VA (WUSA9) - A Confederate graves monument was splashed with white paint on Thursday in a Fairfax cemetery. 

Officials say the act of vandalism happened in the early hours of Thursday in the City of Fairfax Cemetery. 

The white paint was splashed on the base of the monument and officials say it has since been removed. 

Police are continuing to investigate the vandalism. 

