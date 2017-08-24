3 adults, 2 children hospitalized for CO poisoning in Fairfax Co.

car pollution in the city (Photo: Manuel Faba Ortega, Manuel faba- R.L)

FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA. (WUSA9) - Three adults and two children were taken to an area hospital after a high-level of carbon monoxide was found inside a Fairfax County home.

According to county fire officials, firefighters went to a home in the 12100 block of Calidot Lane around 1 p.m. after their were reports of people feeling ill.

Hazmat took readings in the home and note the high-levels of CO.

Of the seven people inside the home that complained of illness, three adults and two children were taken to an area hospital. Six firefighters were also taken to a hospital as a precaution.

The townhome did not have a CO alarm, officials said.

The cause of the high CO reading was due to a car left running in the garage for an undetermined about of time.

Firefighters also checked the levels in adjoining homes.

© 2017 WUSA-TV