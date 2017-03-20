2 transported after crash with entrapment in Fairfax

FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA. (WUSA9) - At least two people had to be transported after a crash involving an entrapment in Fairfax Monday morning, Fairfax County police said.

The crash with an entrapment happened at Braddock Rd. at Bentonbrook Dr. in Fairfax, authorities said.

Two people had to be transported and have non-life-threatening injuries, according to police. One person was extricated.

The eastbound lane of Braddock Rd. is currently blocked.

