FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WUSA9) -- Two sets of human remains were found in Holmes Run Park, Fairfax County police said.

A news conference is expected at 11 a.m., officials said.

PREVIOUS: FBI and Fairfax Co. Police guarding discovery in Holmes Run Park

Police started searching the park on Thursday after receiving a tip on human remains.

